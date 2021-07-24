Each year, more than 1,000 students from about 90 countries spend a year in the United States thanks to the American Field Service.
This year, AFS will be placing 1,200 students in homes around the nation, including the north country.
In 1915, AFS was formed as a volunteer ambulance corps by A. Piatt Andrew. AFS was then transformed into an international secondary school exchange, volunteer and intercultural learning organization with the mission to help build a more peaceful world by promoting understanding among cultures.
AFS’s programs stretch across north country high schools, including Ogdensburg Free Academy, Canton, Massena, Hermon-DeKalb, Edwards-Knox, Potsdam, Gouverneur, Clifton-Fine, South Jefferson, Indian River, Watertown, Thousand Islands and Alexandria central schools.
“It’s a really great program and we’ve had some great families in the area host and volunteer,” said AFS staff member Amy Hayes. “It’s really life changing for the kids and the families.”
This year, 1,200 students will be coming to the United States, and 283 of them still need to be placed in homes.
“Our students are here for the entire school year,” Ms. Hayes said. “They arrive in August and depart at the end of June the following year. It’s fully done on a volunteer basis, host families don’t receive any compensation.”
Students apply for the exchange program in their home country and are interviewed by a local AFS volunteer.
“Both our students and families go through a pretty extensive vetting process,” Ms. Hayes said. “Students have to submit their health history and transcript, and they have to be of a certain academic caliber.”
Host families also fill out an application online which includes uploading pictures of their home and where the student will be sleeping. AFS also runs background checks on the families and a local volunteer interviews the families.
“The families also work with staff and volunteers to find a student that’s the right fit for their family,” Ms. Hayes said. “When students apply they just know they’re going to the United States, they don’t know where specifically. They can end up anywhere from Alaska to Florida.”
For Becky French, she began her journey with AFS when she was in high school at Hermon-DeKalb as an exchange student and has continued ever since.
“I was actually an AFS student myself. Since then, my family has hosted 10 AFS students,” Ms. French said. “It’s a really positive experience.”
Ms. French noted out of her 10 times hosting students, she has never had a bad experience.
“Learning about other cultures and getting to know people from around the world has been my favorite part,” Ms. French said. “I would encourage families to host students, it’s an incredible experience.
“We keep in touch with all of the students,” Ms. French added. “We hosted all girls. Some of them have even gotten together on their own when they’ve been in the same country or city. You really become one big family.”
Families can choose to be host families or to be volunteers to help exchange students throughout the program.
“We have volunteers that help us support the students that are here,” Ms. Hayes said. “We have volunteer liaisons that are in the communities where the students live. They provide support to the families and students. They also provide the students with orientation.”
Volunteers meet with the students once a month to help them through any cultural changes and help to ensure students have strong relationships with their host family.
“I’m currently a volunteer but my family has been a host family six times,” said Kathy Lawrence of Ogdensburg. “We have a wide experience with AFS in a lot of different ways. The experience is always fabulous.”
As part of being a volunteer, Ms. Lawrence serves as an emergency family and conducts orientation for the students.
“We do short term housing if things happen,” Ms. Lawrence said. “Say kids have to change families or someone in the host family gets ill. We offer short term housing. We also do orientation for the kids throughout the year to help them integrate into living in the United States.”
When Ms. Lawrence hosted exchange students, she hosted students from Asia and Europe.
“It’s really wonderful to meet people from all over the world,” Ms. Lawrence said. “The experience changes according to the student but we’ve had good experiences with all of them. We’ve learned a lot about other countries. Even though the countries are different, people are people.”
She also noted her family is still in contact with most of the students they have hosted.
“We’ve become friends with some of the kids’ families as well,” Ms. Lawrence said. “It really becomes a big worldwide family. It’s kind of like having kids all over the world.”
Families interested in hosting an exchange student or being a volunteer can find more information at www.afsusa.org.
