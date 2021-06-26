MALONE — AMVETS Post 8 Commander Bruce Allen and World War II veteran Cameron Herdmann will be named recipients of an Honor Flight to Washington D.C. in September, organization officials said Thursday.
Allen served in the U.S. Army from 1967 to 1969. Herdmann is a World War II veteran, Allen said.
The two veterans’ flight is scheduled to leave out of Plattsburgh on Sept. 18, the Post 8 commander added.
“Usually, we get a police escort from the AMVETS to Plattsburgh,” Allen said. “Then we stay the night in Plattsburgh and in the morning, we take off for Washington D.C.”
“Last year we had three AMVETS go … this is the second time Malone veterans have gone to see (the monuments).”
The Franklin County American Legions in 2019 donated $500 to the North Country Honor Flight. The organization gives World War II, Korea, and Vietnam veterans and family members the opportunity to travel to Washington, DC, to view war memorials.
Since its founding in 2013, the organization has set up 19 flights from Plattsburgh and has provided over 250 veterans tickets for the trip.
