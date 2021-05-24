Asian man shoved onto Queens subway tracks; police suspect possible hate crime

NEW YORK — An Asian man was shoved onto subway tracks in front of an oncoming train in Queens Monday morning, narrowly escaping death in what police are investigating as a possible hate crime, sources said.
The 35-year-old victim was pushed into the path of an F train at the 21st St.-Queensbridge station in Long Island City about 7:45 a.m., police said.
His assailant was muttering under his breath before he shoved the victim, and police are investigating whether the attack was a hate crime, according to sources.
The oncoming train was able to stop before hitting the victim, who suffered cuts to his head from the fall. He was taken to Mt. Sinai Queens in stable condition, cops said.
The assailant ran off and has not been caught.
The attack is the most recent episode in a rash of subway crime that spurred Mayor Bill de Blasio last week to deploy 250 extra officers underground — the largest police force on subways since the 1990s.
The suspect is described as Black, between 20 and 30 and 6 feet tall. He was wearing all black.
