ALBANY — Just days after he announced his resignation from the state’s highest office, the Assembly announced Friday that it is suspending its impeachment probe into Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo.
The Assembly is suspending its investigation upon the governor’s Tuesday resignation, which will take effect in about two weeks. Lt. Gov. Kathleen “Kathy” Hochul will then assume the post, becoming the first female governor in New York state history.
“First, the purpose of the Assembly Judiciary Committee’s impeachment investigation was to determine whether Governor Cuomo should remain in office,” Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie said in a statement Friday. “The governor’s resignation answers that directive. Second, we have been advised by Chair (Charles) Lavine — with the assistance of counsel — of the belief that the constitution does not authorize the legislature to impeach and remove an elected official who is no longer in office.”
He said the committees work uncovered credible evidence in relation to allegations made in reference to the governor.
“This evidence — we believe — could likely have resulted in articles of impeachment had he not resigned,” said Heastie, D-Bronx.
Heastie said he asked Assembly Judiciary Committee Chairman Charles Lavine to turn over to the relevant investigatory authorities all the evidence the committee has gathered.
“As I have said, this has been a tragic chapter in our state’s history,” Heastie said. “The people of this great state expect and deserve a government they can count on to always have their best interests in mind. Our government should always operate in a transparent, safe and honest manner. These principles have and always will be the Assembly Majority’s commitment to all New Yorkers.”
Cuomo announced he would be resigning as governor earlier this week, effective Aug. 24. His announcement came one week after state Attorney General Letitia James released a 168-page report that concluded Cuomo sexually harassed 11 women, including nine current and former state staffers, breaking state and federal laws.
Shortly after it was announced that the Assembly was suspending its investigation, Assembly Minority Leader William Barclay, R-Pulaski, issued a statement, calling the decision “a slap in the face” to New Yorkers.
“The decision to drop the impeachment investigation of Gov. Andrew Cuomo is a massive disservice to the goals of transparency and accountability,” Barclay said in a statement.
Impeachment would mean Cuomo would be prohibited from holding public office ever again in New York state, Barclay said. It would also mean he would be unable to collect his state-funded pension.
“The Legislature had a chance to deliver accountability and justice to the victims of Andrew Cuomo’s failed administration,” Barclay said. “Today’s announcement is a slap in the face to the people this body was elected to represent.”
Senate Minority Leader Robert Ortt, R-North Tonawanda, called the decision to suspend the impeachment investigation a “shady deal” to protect Cuomo.
“Resignation is not accountability,” Ortt said in a statement. “The Democrats not only failed in their constitutional responsibilities — they failed the Governor’s countless victims in nursing homes, brave women who came forward to tell their stories, and those who believe in honest and transparent government.”
U.S. Rep. Elise M. Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, issued a statement following the news as well.
Since the investigation started, she has repeatedly called for the governor to step down, and most recently, for his arrest.
“The corrupt cesspool of Albany Democrat politics is alive and well,” the congresswoman said in a prepared statement Friday. “Speaker Carl Heastie’s decision to suspend the impeachment investigation of disgraced criminal Governor Andrew Cuomo makes every Albany Democrat complicit in his crimes and cover up
“Make no mistake, every Albany Democrat must be held accountable for these crimes,” she added. “Andrew Cuomo should be in jail right now and never be allowed to hold elected office again. The fight for justice and accountability for Cuomo’s numerous victims was only beginning, and history will now remember Albany Democrats as Cuomo’s cowardly criminal co-conspirators.”
