BALDWINSVILLE — Travis J. Heppard, 31, Baldwinsville, was arrested Monday in connection with a robbery later last month.
On Feb. 23, the Fulton Savings Bank located in Baldwinsville reported a male suspect entered the bank, handed the teller a note and threatened the use of a gun. The suspect then left the bank with an undisclosed amount of money.
A nearly week-long investigation by state police resulted in the recovery of some of the stolen money. Physical evidence left at the scene led to Mr. Heppard’s arrest, which occurred in Binghamton.
Mr. Heppard is currently being held in Onondaga County Court pending an arraignment hearing. State police were assisted in the investigation by the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.