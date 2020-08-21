OWLS HEAD — The Bellmont Town Board voted Monday to rescind a 2017 resolution authorizing the purchase of the former St. Joseph’s Roman Catholic Church.
But even those who supported the move said it is still possible the town will end up the owner of the property.
The vote to rescind the earlier resolution was 3-2, with Supervisor H. Bruce Russell and Councilman Greg Langdon opposing the move. Councilman Harley Titus, who had been the deciding vote in favor of the original resolution, joined board members Jeff Manley and Wayne Rogers in voting to overturn the previous decision.
The board had voted in July 2017 to buy the church for $75,000, using funds the town receives as the host community for the Jericho Rise Wind Farm to pay for the building. The vote then was 3-1, with Russell, Langdon and Titus voting in favor and Mark Secore opposed. Rogers, who was absent from the meeting, has since voiced his opposition and had attempted to rescind the action the month after it was first taken.
Secore resigned from the board four months after the vote.
Titus tried to make his vote conditional, saying he was voting to rescind “at this time” but wanted to see the results of a planned engineering survey of the building before finalizing his vote. But Russell noted that the resolution did not allow for that kind of equivocating, so Titus voted to overturn the earlier vote.
Manley also said he wanted to see the results of the engineering study, which Russell said should be available by the next Town Board meeting in September.
Even Rogers said his efforts were “not about not buying the church.” He said too many questions — including ongoing maintenance and utility costs and the possibility of mold in the building — exist to go forward with the purchase.
Rogers also said he felt the original vote was invalid because two of those who voted to make the purchase had a conflict of interest. When pressed by members of the audience to explain his claim, Rogers said it was because the two are practicing Catholics — a statement that drew criticism and expressions of disbelief — including a vehement, “Oh, brother” — from some of the roughly 15 town residents at the meeting.
“I don’t understand your argument,” Eric Livernois said. “I just don’t get it.”
The board is elected to represent the wishes of town residents, and the people want the town to buy the church, Livernois said, referencing a petition in support of the purchase signed by 171 people that was presented to the board last month.
John Dalphin, who organized the petition, said roughly 20 people have added their names since that time.
Rogers said his objection was “not about religion” but was about the conflict of interest created by the board members’ involvement in the church — which has been closed for 17 years.
Russell disputed Rogers’ statement, saying he had checked with state ethics officials who saw no conflict. Rogers claims a local attorney told him such a conflict exists.
