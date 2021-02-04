Two billboards calling on U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, to resign because of her efforts to challenge the results of the 2020 presidential election went up Wednesday.
The Republican Accountability Project put up the billboards in Queensbury and Fort Ann that say: “You Lied About the Election. The Capitol Was Attacked. Stefanik: Resign.”
The Queensbury billboard is located on Route 9 about 1,000 feet north of the intersection with Quaker Road and faces north. The Fort Ann one is on Route 149 facing east and is located 6½ miles east of Route 9.
The project is funded by Republicans and is targeting lawmakers who raised objections during the certification on Jan. 6 of the Electoral College results in battleground states won by Democratic President Joe Biden over Republican former President Donald Trump.
That certification process was halted when a mob of Trump supporters stormed the Capitol, fought with officers and damaged property. Five people died in the attack.
Stefanik senior adviser Alex deGrasse called the billboard “pathetic.”
“Congresswoman Stefanik is focused on delivering COVID relief to North Country families, small businesses and schools,” he said in an email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.