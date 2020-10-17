In concert with the Northeast Motus Collaboration, the state Department of Environmental Conservation has installed several new Motus receiver stations in Wildlife Management Areas across the state to track movement and migration patterns of birds, bats and insects.
Perch River WMA in Jefferson County and Upper and Lower Lakes WMA in St. Lawrence County each received stations last month.
Onondaga County’s Three Rivers WMA, Oneida County’s Rome WMA and Wayne County’s Lake Shore Marshes WMA also received stations.
Operational in time for fall migration, the receivers are part of a growing global network of Motus Wildlife Tracking Systems launched in 2013 by Bird Studies Canada and Acadia University. With researchers and organizations worldwide, the network uses automated radio transmission of data to study movements of small animals.
