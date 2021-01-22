MENDON — U.S. Army investigators are scheduled to arrive Friday to take over the investigation into Wednesday night’s helicopter crash that killed three National Guard soldiers.
Families have been notified and the bodies recovered from the crash site. The soldiers received an honor escort from first responders Thursday morning when the bodies were transported to the medical examiner’s office in Brighton, Monroe County.
“Through the process of that escort, it became very clear that the community took notice. They came out of their houses, stood outside with flags, saluting,” Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Michael Fowler said during a Thursday press conference. “It was a touching and honorable time for this unfortunate event.”
The identities of those killed in the crash have not been released.
“The service members were more than just service members. They are members of our hometown community. They live among us. They work among us. And they perform duties and professional responses that a lot of people choose not to do,” Fowler said.
The U.S. Army will have jurisdiction over the investigation, Fowler said, while the sheriff’s office will continue to provide assistance and remain on scene for the duration of the investigation.
“It’s our duty to protect the scene so the integrity of it is maintained for when the Army investigators arrive,” he said.
The UH-60 medical evacuation helicopter was on a routine training mission when it crashed about 6:30 p.m. Wednesday night in a field along West Bloomfield Road near Cheese Factory Road, according to the state Division of Military and Naval Affairs.
The helicopter was assigned to C Company of the 1st Battalion, 171st General Support Aviation based at the Army Aviation Support Facility in Rochester, according to the statement.
Three soldiers on board were killed in the crash, the statement said.
West Bloomfield Road has been closed since the crash and was to remain closed at least through Friday morning. Detours are in place.
Monroe County Sheriff Todd Baxter, speaking during a Wednesday evening press conference, said witnesses calling 911 reported hearing sputtering engine sounds and that the “aircraft was flying very low, more low than normal.”
When emergency crews arrived on scene the helicopter was on fire, Baxter said.
Those responding then attempted life saving measures, Baxter said, and instituted a grid search with a state police helicopter to find anyone on that aircraft or in the area.
“Once we recognized the life saving measures wouldn’t be successful, we immediately moved to secure the scene and begin the difficult process of recovering those heroes,” Fowler said Thursday. “That effort went on for several hours with a lot of cooperation from other first responders. The medical examiner’s office took the lead and worked hand-in-hand with New York Army National Guard to ensure the process was done in the most respectful and most dignified manner we could possibly perform in a difficult situation like this.”
Fowler said a large area has been secured to protect the crash scene.
Baxter said Wednesday the debris field extends “over what I’d describe as a few city blocks,” or hundreds of feet in each direction from the crash site.
“This is a heavy, heavy burden upon all of us,” Baxter said “These are our freedom providers ... just showing again that freedom is not free. We lost three great Americans today in the service of our country.”
Gov. Andrew Cuomo directed that flags on all state buildings be lowered to half-staff in honor and in tribute to the soldiers.
