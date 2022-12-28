Bodies turn up in Buffalo in snowbanks, iced-in cars

A snow plow makes its way along a clean Ridge Road in front of Our Lady Of Victory Basilica on Tuesday in Lackawanna, just south of Buffalo. The historic winter storm Elliott dumped up to 4 feet of snow on the area leaving thousands without power and at least 32 confirmed dead in the city of Buffalo and the surrounding suburbs. John Normile/Getty Images/TNS

NEW YORK — The death toll from Buffalo’s brutal weekend blizzard reached at least 32 on Tuesday, as residents began to dig out and federal officials stepped in to support disaster relief efforts.

The toll appeared likely to rise. Bodies have been found in snowbanks and frosted-over autos after amiserable Christmas weekend in western New York.

