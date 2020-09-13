BOONVILLE — A 42-year-old from Boonville was killed in a head-on collision Saturday night along Route 12 in the Oneida County town just south of the Lewis County border.
At about 7:30 p.m., a 2020 Mercedes driven by Rakwan D. Marshall, 22, of Liverpool, was traveling south on Route 12 when he entered the northbound lane to pass another southbound vehicle. He then struck a 2010 Chrysler Sebring head-on. Cary A. Croniser, 42, of Boonville, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.
The driver of the Chrysler, Sarah J. Stinebrickner, 38, of Boonville, was taken to St. Elizabeth’s Hospital, Utica. She was listed in critical condition, according to a release from state police.
Mr. Marshall was taken to St. Elizabeth’s Hospital with serious injuries, and a 19-year-old unidentified female passenger was also taken to the Utica hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
State police were assisted by Oneida County Sheriff’s Office, Boonville Police Department, Boonville and Forrestport fire departments.
State police are investigating the fatal crash.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.