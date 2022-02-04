BUFFALO — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District and the city of Buffalo celebrated completion of the new seawall at Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Centennial Park during a Monday ceremony. The $10.6 million project included repairs to over 1,300 feet of seawall.
According to a Corps of Engineers news release, the seawall protects one of Buffalo’s most critical pieces of infrastructure, the Col. Francis G. Ward Pumping Station, and one of its most popular recreation spaces, Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Centennial Park, from flooding.
Construction of the new seawall began in fall 2020 and was completed in December by the Buffalo district and its contractor, Cold Spring Construction Company of Akron, N.Y. The pre-existing seawall had deteriorated over time due to Lake Erie ice and wave action. Without replacement, its deterioration would have resulted in critical damage and eventual failure of the pumping station, which provides clean, reliable drinking water to more than 250,000 residents and many commercial businesses in the city of Buffalo.
The new seawall design replaced old technology with new for a long-lasting structure able to withstand the forces of Lake Erie, local weather and heavy use. Steel sheet pile and pipes replaced weathered timber cribbing and wood piling. Engineering soils replaced random industrial fill to improve on-site drainage, and new concrete replaced damaged asphalt.
Compared to an estimated $13.6 million to maintain the previous seawall over 50 years, the USACE’ says the project saved taxpayers $3 million in completing the new seawall at a total cost of $10.6 million.
The project’s $1.1 million design and feasibility phase was cost-shared with the city of Buffalo as its nonfederal sponsor. The $8.79 million construction phase, as well as general and administrative costs, were fully federally funded through the Emergency Supplemental Act of 2018.
