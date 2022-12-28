Buffalo man is alive thanks to couple who heard his cries for help

Sha’Kyra Aughtry is credited with saving the life of Joe White, 64, who suffered severe frostbite during Buffalo’s deadly weekend snowstorm. Sha’ Kyra Aughtry/Facebook/TNS

NEW YORK — A man in Buffalo has sustained severe frostbite but is alive thanks to multiple good Samaritans who rescued him from the cold as the city was hit with a deadly winter storm over the Christmas weekend.

Now recovering in the ICU from fourth-degree frostbite, 64-year-old Joe White was saved on Christmas Eve Saturday by Sha’Kyra Aughtry and her boyfriend, Trent, after they heard him calling for help, according to a Facebook livestream Aughtry did, CNN reports.

