Buffalo supermarket, the scene of a May massacre, will reopen Friday
Just over two months after an alleged white supremacist went on a shooting spree that left 10 Black people dead, the Tops supermarket in Buffalo, where that mass shooting happened, will open for business once more.
Friday’s reopening follows a remodeling and a new design, according to local station WIVB-TV. The Tops along Jefferson Ave. serves an east Buffalo area described as a “food desert” due to its shortage of grocery stores.
A moment of silence will be held at the location Thursday, which marks the two-month anniversary of the May 14 shooting that shook the nation. That memorial will reportedly be attended by elected officials and community members.
Anti-violence activist Leonard Lane told WIVB that Tops’ reopening will be met with mixed emotions.
