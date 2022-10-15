LINWOOD — You don’t often think of butter as a home energy source.
But properly recycled, 800 pounds could fuel a home for three days.
Chris Noble, vice president, of Noblehurst Farms in Linwood, has been recycling the butter sculptures made for the New York State Fair for seven years.
“It’s butter that couldn’t be sold to consumers in Western New York but it’s produced in Western New York and being recycled for energy back here in Western New York after its glorious two-week run in Syracuse,” Noble said Sept. 6 as workers shoveled clumps of the former sculpture off a truck to be used in the farm’s biodigester.
The butter sculpture has been a tradition at the state fair since 1969, making this year’s creation the 54th annual sculpture.
The butter comes from O-AT-KA Milk Products in Batavia — it is rejected product that couldn’t otherwise be sold. The butter is then taken across the state and handcrafted by artists Jim Victor and Marie Pelton over a 10-day period before the fair begins.
Victor and Pelton have been creating the butter sculpture at the fair for 20 years.
This year’s sculpture was titled, “Refuel Her Greatness — Celebrating the 50th Anniversary of Title IX,” and according to Emma Andrew-Swarthout of the American Dairy Association North East, it was the first time in 16 years that the sculpture used color.
The centerpiece of the sculpture was a bottle of chocolate milk used to emphasize its importance in helping female athletes prepare.
The chocolate milk was surrounded by girls and women of different ages, including a young skier, a high school gymnast, a college lacrosse player and an adult runner.
“It’s really great to be able to have dairy farmers provide and make the butter so that people can learn a little more about their food in a fun way,” Andrew-Swarthout said.
The sculpture may have taken 10 days to bring to life but Cornell Master Gardeners were able to deconstruct the sculpture in an hour Tuesday morning. It was then trucked to Noblehurst Farms to be recycled — less than 15 miles from where the butter was originally produced.
“It really made sense to bring the butter back to where it was produced, back on the farm,” Noble said. “So, we decided to start this process, which is a wonderful close looped process where you bring the milk to the plant and the butter to the state fair and then the butter comes here to be made into electricity.”
Noble said that the system that they have in place takes the farm’s manure, along with food waste from local grocery stores, and grinds them down before sending it to the digester, where an anaerobic digestion process creates biogas — a methane-derived gas that can be converted into energy.
The farm has had the digester since 2014 and has been in the business of sustainability and recycling since the early 2000s, Noble said.
“Digestion accomplishes a couple things. One is that it knocks the smell out of the manure,” Noble said. “By running it through the digestion process it smells significantly less like manure after it’s done and the second part was to be able to reduce our energy cost by creating electricity out of the methane that is created by the process. The food waste actually helps boost the process since there is more energy in the food waste than the manure itself. It’s a nice symbiotic relationship.”
It takes roughly four weeks from start to finish for the butter and other food waste to create biogas.
The farm produces about 450 kilowatts per hour of electricity through its recycling processes and that energy is enough to power roughly 300 homes locally.
Noble said that last year they determined that the butter sculpture itself creates roughly enough energy to power an average home for about three days.
“I think it’s important that the community knows that food waste is a problem that needs to be addressed both at the manufacturing level, the retailers — we need to be able to recycle these nutrients and if we can reduce the cost of doing all of this by recycling it through the farming operations and allowing us to make electricity from it than that’s great,” he said.
Noblehurst Farms received hundreds of tons of food waste to recycle, thus diverting it from landfills. Noble said it is one of the few dairy farms in the area that has the capability and he enjoys helping and sharing the story of what they can do.
“We’re proud to be able to recycle something like this and to tell one additional story about the goodness that is dairy,” Noble said.
