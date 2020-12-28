WATERTOWN — The U.S. Census Bureau last week released its annual population estimate, which shows New York state lost more residents this past year than any other state.
According to the numbers from the bureau, which are estimated based off data from the 2010 Census, New York state lost more than 126,000 residents between July 1, 2019, and July 1, 2020.
The runner-up was Illinois, which lost 78,000 residents in the same period, about 47,000 fewer than New York.
The Census Bureau stressed that these numbers are estimates based off old data, and the data will be compared with the 2020 Census results to establish how accurate bureau models are.
“Differences between the estimates and census counts are interpreted as error in the estimates, and are used to inform population and housing unit estimates research and methodological improvements over the decade,” a news release from the bureau issued on Dec. 22 reads.
The drop in population that New York is experiencing has worried some leaders.
On Saturday, state Sen. Joseph A. Griffo, R-Rome, issued a statement blaming state policies, in part, for the migration.
“People are leaving because they are overtaxed, overregulated and energy costs are too high,” he said. “It is too difficult for people to afford to live in this state and for businesses to be successful. Until we have a significant overhaul of taxes and regulations and mandates and focus on lowering our energy costs, we will continue to face a significant challenge here.”
While state Republicans largely are blaming the state government for the population decline, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo, a Democrat, has blamed many different factors, including federal pandemic regulations and the weather in upstate New York.
If the final 2020 Census reflects that New York has lost about 126,000 residents, the state will lose two seats in the House of Representatives, and two votes in the Electoral College.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.