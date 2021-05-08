MALONE — Building off the participation in this winter’s snowman-making contest, the Malone Chamber of Commerce is hosting a porch festival, which will take place in early June.
According to Mary Scharf, president of the Malone chamber, the contest involves people decorating their porches and is a way to get people outside for a fun activity as the weather warms up.
Scharf said the festival is also a way to show pride in the community.
“It is something to get people excited, a way to get people outside,” Scharf said. “It has been a rough year-and-a-half, we wanted to do something fun.”
Scharf cited the popularity of the winter snowman contest as a reason the chamber planned another community event.
“Because it was so successful, we got over 30,000 hits on our Facebook, we thought maybe we should do this, too,” Scharf said.
Scharf said prizes for the porch festival will be awarded at this year’s Summer Fest, scheduled for June 12, at Arsenal Green, with voting taking place during the day, and the winners announced at 2 p.m.
“We are going to make a poster out of the pictures we get and have it at our booth at Summer Fest,” Scharf said.
Scharf said the contest will start June 1, with participants asked to take photos of their porches and post them to the chamber’s Facebook page, under the original contest post.
Participants will have until June 10 to post their photos on the chamber’s Facebook page, according to Scharf.
Scharf said the chamber had heard about similar events in other communities and thought it would be something fun to do here.
Scharf said she recently attended a Complete Streets meeting in Malone, and she hoped to set up a map so people walking or bicycling can go and see the decorated porches.
“It’s something for the people who want to go out and see the decorations,” Scharf said. “The festival is a great starting point for other activities.”
Scharf said first place will get $75, second place $50, and third place $25, with the money coming from the event’s sponsors.
Scharf thanked Community Health Center of the North Country for its support toward the porch festival and prior chamber events.
“They are really community minded and have put a lot of money towards this and other ideas,” Scharf said.
In addition to Community Health Center of the North Country, the Free Trader and WICY are also sponsoring the festival.
