Charges possible against Marine over chokehold death

Jordan Neely supporters during a vigil in the Broadway-Lafayette subway station on Wednesday in Manhattan. Barry Williams/New York Daily News/TNS

NEW YORK — NYPD detectives and Manhattan prosecutors were conferring Thursday on whether to criminally charge a Marine veteran in the caught-on-camera chokehold death of a mentally-ill Michael Jackson impersonator, police sources said.

No criminal charges have been filed but detectives and members of the Manhattan District Attorney’s office were having intense discussions on whether to arrest the Marine for Jordan Neely’s death.

Tribune Wire

