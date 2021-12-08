DANNEMORA — Clinton Correctional Facility was placed under lockdown Wednesday afternoon following a large fight involving about two dozen incarcerated men, union officials said.
State Correctional Officers & Police Benevolent Association leaders received an email alerting them of the maximum-security male prison under lockdown around 2:30 p.m.
Union officials were not immediately told if incarcerated people or prison staffers were injured in the incident.
It was unclear if weapons were used in the fight, or how the violence was dispersed.
Incarcerated people will not be moved for the duration of a facility lockdown while officials search and investigate each housing unit and imprisoned person, typically resulting in the seizing of drugs, cellphones, weapons and other contraband.
Several state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision Community Emergency Response Teams arrived at the facility to help dissipate the incident and end the lockdown.
Officials with DOCCS did not immediately respond to questions Wednesday about the lockdown or fight.
Wednesday’s violent incident is the latest in a string of fights among Clinton’s incarcerated population this week, union officials said.
Clinton Correctional was placed under lockdown in June after two violent incidents between men incarcerated at the facility.
DOCCS reports 1,067 assaults on staff and 991 assaults on the incarcerated as of the week ending Dec. 5 — a new record from 1,047 attacks in 2020, an all-time high. The state reported 1,204 violent attacks between incarcerated people in 2020.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
