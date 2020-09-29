On Tuesday, the Democratic candidate for the NY-21 House seat, Tedra L. Cobb, was endorsed by U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Il.
Sen. Duckworth has been the junior U.S. Senator for Illinois since her election in 2017. Before serving in the Senate, Sen. Duckworth was a lieutenant in the Army National Guard for 24 years. She was permanently injured when her helicopter was hit with an RPG in Iraq. Sen. Duckworth was appointed as the assistant Secretary of Veterans Affairs by President Barack Obama in 2009.
“The brave men and women serving at Fort Drum rightfully expect a leader in Congress who will respect their service and put their safety and security before all else,” Sen. Duckworth said in a press statement. “That’s why I am proud to endorse Tedra Cobb. Tedra has dedicated her life to public service. On the St. Lawrence County Legislature, Tedra helped ensure that military families could keep their county healthcare plan while serving on active duty. She will always put our troops, their families, and our country’s security ahead of her political party — Tedra is the leader the North Country deserves.”
(1) comment
As a commenter said last week, its not very newsworthy when a member of your party endorses you.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.