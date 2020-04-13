MALONE –– The company planning to reopen the Ballard Mill hydropower facility has filed its final application to renew the license to generate power at the site.
But complications in getting final approvals from the state Department of Environmental Conservation and National Grid caused by the COVID-19 novel coronavirus make it uncertain when generation can actually begin, ECOsponsible manager Dennis Ryan said Monday.
The licensing application was filed March 31 with the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, with several addenda filed over the subsequent week, according to the FERC website. Those addenda included several environmental studies, including a review of the possible presence of freshwater mussels that might be affected by the reopening and a plan to manage sediment brought downriver and passing through the dam spillway.
Other studies, including a water quality study and a grid connection study, remain ongoing, Ryan added.
Ryan said he does not foresee any issues with the remaining studies, noting that the site remains connected to the power grid and the operations of the plant will be unchanged from its prior use.
The facility has been licensed to produce power since 1982, and the current license –– which was held by the previous owner –– does not have to be renewed until 2022, Ryan said. However, because the renewal process can be lengthy, ECOsponsible –– which completed its purchase of the site in December –– has filed its renewal application, he said.
FERC documents indicate the final approval won’t come before July 2021.
The facility, located on the Salmon River behind the North Country Community College’s Tulloch Campus, has been idle since 2010 because needed repairs made the site economically unfeasible. Ryan said Monday that his company has put about $75,000 into repairs and upgrades; the generating station will be able to begin producing power as soon the license is granted.
Among the upgrades already done are the construction of an access ramp to make a fishing are adjacent to the dam compliant with the federal Americans with Disabilities Act and a portage trail that will allow kayakers to carry their craft around the dam, Ryan said.
“We are improving the recreational access,” he said.
Restarting the generating plant would reduce greenhouse gas emissions by roughly 50,000 pounds per year, according documents filed with FERC.
The Ballard Dam originally powered the J.O. Ballard and Co. Malone Woolen Mills, producers of wool yarn and clothing. The construction date is unknown, according to a Local Waterfront Revitalization Program analysis of the Salmon River published in 2000. The mill closed in the 1960s and the building now serves as the Malone campus of NCCC.
