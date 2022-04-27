ALBANY — New York’s highest court struck down Democrat-drawn congressional and state Senate districts on Wednesday, a decision that could see the state’s primary pushed back until August.
In a 4-3 ruling, the Court of Appeals determined that the maps were “drawn with impermissible partisan purpose.”
The court backed a lower court ruling calling for the use of a special master to draw new congressional districts, determining it would be necessary to “facilitate the expeditious creation of constitutionally conforming maps for use in the 2022 election and to safeguard the constitutionally protected right of New Yorkers to a fair election.”
The court also said it will “likely be necessary” to move the congressional and state Senate primary elections from June to August. That means the state could still potentially hold primaries for Assembly seats, governor, lieutenant governor and other statewide races in June.
The lawsuit prompting the decision, filed by a group of Republican voters, argued that the district boundaries crafted by the Democratic-controlled Legislature and signed off on by Gov. Kathleen C. Hochul were unconstitutionally gerrymandered in favor of Democrats and proper procedures were not followed.
A lower appeals court determined last week that the maps violated the state’s ban on partisan gerrymandering and partially upheld an earlier ruling that would block the state from using the lines in this year’s midterm elections while greenlighting redrawn state Senate and Assembly districts.
Now, both congressional districts and state senate districts will have to be redrawn before the state can hold a primary, which was scheduled for June 28 but now will likely be moved to August.
Democrats in the Legislature drew up the now-scrapped maps earlier this year after an independent commission meant to take politics out of the process wound up deadlocked.
The 10-member bipartisan panel, created as part of a voter-approved constitutional change in 2014, failed to reach a consensus and voted to send a pair of competing maps, one drawn up by Republicans and another by Democrats, to lawmakers.
“The Legislature responded by creating and enacting maps in a nontransparent manner controlled exclusively by the dominant political party,” the majority members of the Court of Appeals wrote in Wednesday’s decision.
Hochul, also a Democrat, signed off on the final product in February, all but guaranteeing that Albany and New York’s congressional delegation would remain blue for the next decade.
The state lost one congressional seat following the 2020 Census and will have 26 representatives in the House starting next year. The ruling from the state’s top court could have national implications as both Republicans and Democrats seek control of Congress in this year’s midterm elections.
North country Republicans celebrated the decision.
“The decision rendered by the highest court in New York State, the Court of Appeals, is a win for all New Yorkers and confirms what we have been saying all along: New York Democrats illegally drew gerrymandered Congressional lines to protect themselves and hurt all New Yorkers,” said Congresswoman Elise M. Stefanik, R-Schuylerville.
The congresswoman has called the new maps gerrymandered since they were finalized in February, and criticized them for breaking up communities in the north country. The maps adopted in February kept NY-21 as a safely Republican seat, but split western Jefferson County, including the city of Watertown and a portion of Fort Drum into a new district that stretched across the Lake Ontario shoreline, from Niagara Falls to the Thousand Islands.
State Sen. Joseph A. Griffo, R-Rome, said he is happy to see the most recent maps dropped.
“New Yorkers expressed their will by adopting a constitutional amendment that they wanted an independent, fair and nonpolitical approach to redistrict,” he said. “However, under one-party control of state government, the will of the people was ignored.”
Sen. Griffo said the fact that the courts had to reject New York’s electoral maps shows a continued need for reform in Albany.
Assemblyman Mark C. Walczyk, R-Watertown, who is running uncontested for the 50th State Senate District, said Wednesday’s ruling is an unequivocal victory for New Yorkers.
“This is a victory for the state’s constitution and the will of the voters,” he said.
Matthew F. Putorti, one of the Democratic candidates in the race for the NY-21 seat this year, said he’s ready to oppose Rep. Stefanik no matter what the electoral maps look like.
“For the voters’ sake, we hope this process is finalized soon,” he said in a statement.
A campaign spokesperson for Matt Castelli, the other Democrat in the NY-21 race, said much the same.
“No matter where the lines are drawn, one thing remains clear; we need a candidate who can unite a broad coalition of voters of all backgrounds,” the spokesperson said. “Matt Castelli has proven he is the only candidate who can do that.”
Times staff writer Alex Gault contributed to this story.
