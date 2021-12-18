The number of positive COVID-19 tests across New York state hit a record high Friday for a second straight day.
Gov. Kathy Hochul’s office, in numbers released Saturday, reported nearly 22,000 New Yorkers tested positive statewide on Friday to eclipse the mark of 21,027 set just one day earlier.
The 7.53% rate of positive tests reflected the latest pandemic surge, compared with 4.3% just one week earlier, and New York City’s 11,589 new cases comprised more than half of the new cases.
Gov. Hochul, despite the worrisome numbers, said the state was in better shape to handle the ongoing COVID-19 crisis and the new Omicron variant than New York was when the pandemic began in March 2020.
“This is not like the beginning of the pandemic,” she said. “We are prepared for the winter surge because we have the tools at our disposal. Let’s all celebrate the holiday season with our friends and family safely this year.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.