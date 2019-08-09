OAKFIELD — A driver was lucky to escape serious injury Thursday morning when her car was crushed by a field sprayer.
The accident was reported about 10:45 a.m. at Fisher and Maltby roads. The sprayer drove over the rear of the car, destroying it in the process.
“Upon my arrival I was informed by a water authority worker — and Corfu fire chief — that the sole occupant of the vehicle was able to exit the vehicle under her own power and had no complaints of injuries,” said Capt. Chris Lane of the Elba Fire Department. “Mercy EMS arrived shortly after I did and evaluated the patient who later signed off citing no injuries.”
The crop sprayer sustained minor damage. The identities of the drivers and other further details weren’t immediately available.
“All in all, we were very fortunate to only have one patient that was able to escape this wreck without serious injury,” Lane said. “As you can tell from the damage, had there been other occupants in the vehicle this could have been a much worse scene.
“We would like to look at this as an opportunity to remind the public to be extra vigilant of the farm equipment moving across our county roads as harvest season is just starting to ramp up and the amount of damage they can do when involved in an accident,” he continued.
Firefighters from Oakfield and Elba responded to the scene, along with Genesee County Emergency Management personnel and sheriff’s deputies, and highway and water authority workers who happened to be in the area.
