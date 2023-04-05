Crouse Hospital confident it can survive

Crouse president and CEO Dr. Seth Kronenberg is optimistic about the hospital’s future and says its finances are improving. Excel-medical.com

SYRACUSE — Crouse Hospital is not seeking another merger partner now that it and SUNY Upstate University Hospital have aborted their proposed consolidation.

Dr. Seth Kronenberg, Crouse’s new president and CEO, said he’s optimistic Crouse can survive and flourish as Syracuse’s only remaining independent hospital.

