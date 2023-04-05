SYRACUSE — Crouse Hospital is not seeking another merger partner now that it and SUNY Upstate University Hospital have aborted their proposed consolidation.
Dr. Seth Kronenberg, Crouse’s new president and CEO, said he’s optimistic Crouse can survive and flourish as Syracuse’s only remaining independent hospital.
He said Crouse’s finances are improving and its market share is growing as the COVID pandemic eases up.
“Our plan is to stay independent,” said Kronenberg, who was born in Crouse and has worked there most of his career. “Having a local, independently governed hospital is going to serve the community well going forward.”
That approach represents a complete about-face for Crouse.
Just five months ago when Crouse was still trying to merge with Upstate it said in a prepared statement “… it is becoming increasingly difficult for hospitals like Crouse to operate independently.”
Crouse has been searching for a merger partner since 2012.
A year ago Crouse and Upstate announced plans to have Upstate acquire and merge with Crouse. But the hospitals dropped that proposal in February, saying the time wasn’t right to merge, given widespread financial turmoil in healthcare.
Merger documents submitted to the state predicted Crouse would face a bleak future if it did not merge with Upstate. The accounting firm hired to make the hospitals’ case about a merger projected Crouse’s annual losses would grow to $45 million by 2026 if it continued as an independent hospital.
“Those forecasted numbers don’t apply to our current situation,” Kronenberg told syracuse.com/The Post-Standard last week. “Circumstances have changed. We have seen increasing revenues over the last few years, our market share has increased, we have invested in recruitment and retention efforts and we have a new union contract that increased wages for clinical staff.”
Crouse’s share of the Syracuse inpatient market rose to 29.8% in 2022, up from 27.7% in 2021, according to the Hospital Executive Council, a Syracuse hospital planning agency.
Crouse had the second largest market share, inching past St. Joe’s, which had 28.6% of the market.
While Crouse’s market share grew, Upstate and St. Joe’s both saw their market shares shrink last year.
The growth at Crouse was fueled in part by its emergency room, where patient wait times are significantly shorter than ERs at Upstate and St. Joe’s.
Crouse generated an operating profit of $10 million in 2022 after finishing 2021 with an operating loss of $6 million in 2021. Its annual revenue grew from $510 million in 2021 to $570 million in 2022.
Part of the increase in Crouse’s revenue may reflect payments the state Health Department provides financially-distressed hospitals. Merger documents Upstate submitted to the state last year said Crouse was receiving $42 million annually in additional revenue through a state Health Department program.
Crouse refused to say how much of its 2022 revenue came from that program.
Kimberly Boynton stepped down as Crouse’s president and CEO in March. Crouse tapped Kronenberg, who had been Crouse’s chief medical officer and chief operating officer, to replace her.
Kronenberg, 51, of Manlius, is the son of Dr. Paul J. Kronenberg, who was Crouse’s president and CEO from 2004 to 2014.
Q. Why did Upstate and Crouse drop the merger-acquisition plan?
A. “Because of the difficult financial picture statewide. A transaction of the magnitude that we were talking about, given the financial challenges faced by everyone in New York, it just wasn’t the time to do it. The path we were on was not progressing.”
Q. Did someone in the governor’s office or the state health department tell Upstate and Crouse to drop the plan?
A. “No. We did not have any conversations with the governor. And we never received any feedback from the state Health Department’s Public Health and Health Planning Council. It was a joint decision by Upstate and Crouse.”
Q. Many experts say independent hospitals cannot survive on their own. They need to be part of larger hospital systems to achieve economies of scale. Why do you think Crouse can go it alone?
A. “I think nationwide the pendulum is swinging back on hospital consolidation. The FTC (Federal Trade Commission) has been very aggressive about wanting independence and hospital competition. There are hospitals struggling in New York state that are part of giant systems. Being part of a big system does not make you immune from the financial challenges. Having a local board and an agile healthcare system allows us to adapt to changing conditions. We’re not looking to outsource Central New York’s healthcare.”
Q. How has the decision to withdraw the acquisition-merger proposal affected employee morale at Crouse?
A. “A combination of things have improved morale and energized the institution. It’s a combination of no longer having the unknown timeline of the merger hanging over us and being able to ease off from some of the COVID restrictions and bring people back to work and be able to meet in person. I think we have come out of the merger discussion stronger because it has reminded everyone in our institution what it means to be part of Crouse. We really have the best culture in town. We have medical staff, employees, volunteers, patients who all love Crouse, are very loyal and are all willing to step up as we move forward.”
Q. You practically have Crouse in your blood. Tell me about that.
A. “I was born in Crouse 51 years ago. I got my first real job here as a pharmacy tech when I was a teenager. All four of my kids were born here. My father was a previous CEO. I’ve been on the medical staff almost 25 years. I always wanted to be a doctor. My father was a good role model. I never intended to give up clinical medicine. But when the opportunity came along I moved into administration and really enjoyed it. Crouse is my family. I’m proud to be in this role. It’s very personal for me.”
Q. Your father became CEO of Crouse after the hospital emerged from bankruptcy. You just became CEO at another challenging time as Crouse emerges from the Covid pandemic and a proposed merger than did not materialize. Are there parallels there?
A. “Absolutely. What carried us through the bankruptcy is everybody stayed, the medical staff and employees rallied and that’s what allowed us to get through that time. There’s a very similar feeling here now.”
