NEW YORK CITY — The Great New York State Fair held each year in Syracuse has been canceled.
Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo made the announced during a Monday press conference in Manhattan.
“This is a really tough one,” Gov. Cuomo said. “Fairs all across the nation are reopening.”
The state fair had 1.3 millions people attend last year — a record for the fair.
It’s been an economic boom for the whole region,” he said. “That makes me personally very unhappy, but that is where we are.”
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
(1) comment
A tough decision,the Fair brings a world of it's own. I do agree. I know this was well thought out.
