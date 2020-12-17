Gov. Andrew Cuomo declared states of emergency in 18 counties on Thursday as a blustery winter storm dumped more than 2 feet of snow in much of the state.
State disaster emergencies were declared for the day in Albany, Broome, Chenango, Columbia, Delaware, Dutchess, Greene, Montgomery, Orange, Otsego, Rensselaer, Saratoga, Schenectady, Schoharie, Sullivan, Tioga, Ulster and Washington counties.
The Southern Tier experienced the highest snowfall totals with 24 inches of snow falling overnight in Binghamton, 16 inches in Albany and 14 inches in Kingston, Dutchess County, according to the governor’s office.
Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties received some snow, but not nearly the amount seen elsewhere in the state.
“I’ve been all around today, and I’m telling you, it is not safe and you shouldn’t be out there if you don’t have to be out there,” Gov. Cuomo said during a short briefing about the snowstorm at the maintenance facility at New York State Thruway Exit No. 19 in Kingston. “There are a lot of issues slowing down the plows, slowing down the personnel who have been working now for multiple hours.”
New York City received less snowfall than expected at 8 inches early Thursday afternoon, according to the governor’s office.
The state Department of Transportation reduced the speed limit from Exit No. 36 in Syracuse down to the New York City line on the Thruway and interstates 88, 90, 787, 890, 81, 84, 684, 86 and 99 to 45 mph Thursday.
Empty and tandem tractor-trailers were banned in Capital Region and Southern Tier sections of the state roadways until 11 a.m. Similar bans remained in effect on all Metropolitan Transportation Authority bridges until 4 p.m.
Snowfall slowed to a stop in mid-afternoon Thursday.
“The storm leaves this afternoon — let’s clean it up, and we’ll move on,” the governor added.
Thursday’s significant overnight snowstorm is not expected to delay incoming shipments of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine, Cuomo said.
High-risk health care workers started receiving the first inoculations of the immunization this week.
“There are no significant disruption in places,” the governor said Thursday, adding federal officials bring vials of the vaccine shipments to the state by plane, and FedEx and UPS trucks make deliveries to 90 designated sites across New York.
The number of distribution sites are expected to increase in the coming weeks before the second phase of vaccinations for essential workers and vulnerable members of the public begins in late January.
“We need to supplement the transportation with heavy vehicles and equipment, (and) we’re doing that,” Cuomo said.
State police responded to two fatal crashes and more than 600 accidents and disabled vehicles statewide and increased staffing by 20% since the storm began Wednesday evening, according to the governor’s office.
More than 3,500 state Transportation Department supervisors and operators and 180 additional upstate employees will staff priority clean-up areas across the state until the storm passes.
The state is ready to deploy 1,613 large plow trucks, 179, medium duty plows, 52 tow plows, 311 large loaders and 38 snow blowers, according to the governor’s office.
“New Yorkers are no strangers to extreme winter weather and we will get through this as we always do,” Cuomo said. “We have thousands of personnel and pieces of equipment engaged in operations throughout the state and will continue to do everything we can to help communities until the job is done. In the meantime, I am urging all New Yorkers to stay home and avoid any unnecessary travel so snow plows and road crews can clear roads as quickly and as safely as possible.”
More than 680 Thruway Authority operators and supervisors participated in snow cleanup Thursday with 252 large snow plows, 103 medium plows, 11 tow plows and 62 loaders across the state with more than 125,000 tons of road salt.
