Former governor Andrew M. Cuomo filed a misconduct complaint against New York State Attorney General Letitia James and the independent investigators who probed sexual harassment allegations against him. Byron Smith/New York Daily News/TNS

ALBANY — Former governor Andrew M. Cuomo is following through on his threat to file a misconduct complaint against Attorney General Letitia James and the independent investigators who probed sexual harassment allegations against him.

Cuomo filed a formal ethics complaint on Tuesday with one of the state’s judicial committees tasked with reviewing allegations of professional misconduct involving attorneys.

