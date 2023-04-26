Cuomo lawsuit: N.Y. ethics panel probing book deal is unconstitutional

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo listens during a coronavirus news conference at the governor's Manhattan office March 2, 2020. (Barry Williams/New York Daily News/TNS)

 Barry Williams

ALBANY — Former Gov. Andrew Cuomo is suing New York’s newly formed ethics panel, arguing the watchdog group is unconstitutional as it revives an investigation into his alleged improper use of state staff and resources while writing his pandemic-focused memoir.

The lawsuit, filed Tuesday in Albany Supreme Court, reveals that the Commission on Ethics and Lobbying in Government has been in contact with Cuomo about the $5.1 million he received from the book deal.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Tribune Wire

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.