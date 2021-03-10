ALBANY — Women did not tell Gov. Andrew Cuomo they were uncomfortable by alleged sexual comments, behavior or unwanted advances, he said Tuesday, as additional former aides continue to come forward accusing the governor of sexual harassment or other misconduct.
The governor was unaware of an Albany Times Union report, he said Tuesday during a 4 p.m. conference call with reporters, revealing a sixth woman raised accusations of sexual harassment or inappropriate behavior against him as part of the independent investigation by state Attorney General Letitia James.
The report was released about 75 minutes before the call.
“I’m not aware of any other claim,” Cuomo said in response to a reporter’s question during Tuesday’s call. “This is very simple. I never touched anyone inappropriately. I never made any inappropriate advances. No one told me at the time that I made them feel uncomfortable. Obviously, there are people who said after the fact they felt uncomfortable. Nobody told me at the time.
“I’m going to respect that investigation the attorney is doing,” he added.
The woman, who was not identified, claims Cuomo inappropriately touched her late last year inside the Governor’s Mansion, where she was summoned for work. An aide in the Executive Chamber recently became aware of the sixth woman’s claims. A formal complaint has not been filed with the governor’s office.
Cuomo echoed statements he first made at a March 3 press conference that women have a right, and should be encouraged, to come forward about sexual harassment or unwanted intrusive behavior.
“The answer here was let’s have an investigation and get the facts on the actual allegations,” the governor said. “That’s the smart way. Let’s find out what the facts were.
“You can allege something might be true ... it might not be true,” he added. “Things might be misperceived.”
Cuomo said he told his three daughters, who are in their 20s, the same things he told reporters when discussing the allegations with them.
“I told them what I told you, which is I never touched anyone inappropriately,” the governor said. “I never made any inappropriate advances and no one ever told me that they felt at the time that I made them feel uncomfortable or awkward.”
Dozens of state lawmakers, including Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins, D-Yonkers, have called for the governor’s resignation in wake of the allegations leveled by several women in the last two weeks.
Assembly Republicans drafted an impeachment resolution Monday that, if passed by a simple majority, would force the governor to resign and the state Senate would hold a trial to convict him.
Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul, a Democrat, would succeed Cuomo if he is removed from office.
Other lawmakers and officials have pleaded for patience and the facts to be revealed in a public report at the conclusion of the AG’s investigation.
“These allegations are serious and now that there are (six) credible allegations, they need to be fully investigated with subpoena power — that’s something the attorney general has already begun to do,” U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., said during a press conference Tuesday about the federal stimulus bill. “I admire Andrea Stewart-Cousins and I think she understands the seriousness of these allegations. She has every right to give her judgment on this issue as any other elected leader does. I think she is absolutely in her right to do whatever she wants to do on this. It will be up to the Legislature on how to deal with this.”
State lawmakers must decide how to handle forced non-disclosure agreements as part of the investigation and future sexual harassment claims, the U.S. senator said.
When pressed, Gillibrand would not say if Cuomo should resign. Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer, D-N.Y., has also stopped short of calling for the governor to step down, stressing due process and waiting for the AG’s report.
Senate Minority Leader Rob Ortt, R-North Tonawanda, said in a prepared statement Tuesday the latest allegation is evidence of a disturbing pattern of Cuomo’s “predatory behavior.”
“Last week, the governor claimed he had never inappropriately touched anyone, but yet the brave and courageous account of the sixth accuser says he did just that, only months ago,” Ortt said.
“I have called for the governor’s resignation and I stand by it — he has ceded the public trust and is incapable of leading this state,” he added. “This state needs a leader, and every day Andrew Cuomo remains in office is a day the people of this state are deprived of effective and honest government.”
The Wall Street Journal reported Saturday Cuomo’s former aide Ana Liss claims the governor kissed her hand and asked personal questions while working in his administration.
Karen Hinton, a former aide from when Cuomo was secretary of Housing and Urban Development under President Bill Clinton, recalled receiving an uncomfortable hug from Cuomo when they met in a hotel room in 2000. Hinton’s account was reported in The Washington Post on Saturday.
Lindsey Boylan, former Empire State Development chief and Cuomo’s special adviser, first accused the governor of sexual harassment on Twitter in December, but was the first woman to come forward with a detailed account in late February.
Boylan, who is running for Manhattan borough president, accused the governor of a nonconsensual kiss in his Manhattan office and unwanted touching of her lower back, arms and legs.
The New York Times was the first to report the accounts of 25-year-old Charlotte Bennett, who worked as Cuomo’s executive assistant and health policy adviser last spring, and a March 1 report detailing 33-year-old Anna Ruch’s incident after meeting the governor at a Manhattan wedding in 2019.
