ALBANY — One of the latest items on Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s 2020 agenda is lowering prescription costs for New Yorkers.
Cuomo unveiled Wednesday a three-part plan to lower and stabilize prescription drug costs: capping insulin co-payments at $100 per month for insured patients, allowing the state Department of Financial Services to investigate drug manufacturers over price increases, and creating an expert group to study a Canadian drug importation program.
“The exorbitant cost of prescription drugs is a massive burden on families across the country, and we’re determined to use every tool in the tool box and pursue every available avenue to bring real relief to New Yorkers,” Cuomo said in a statement.
The price of insulin has almost tripled over the past decade, Cuomo’s office said, which has led to people with diabetes to ration their supply, skipping doses and not filling prescriptions. If the legislation is passed, New York would be just the second state in the country to cap insulin co-pays.
Similarly, the price of thousands of other drugs was increased by an average of 10.5 percent in the first half of 2019 alone, Cuomo’s office said, also forcing patients to choose between their physical and financial well-being — and often choosing the latter. By giving DFS the authority to investigate price spikes, Cuomo hopes to keep drug manufacturers in check. DFS could issue fines and mandate that the companies give rebates to consumers if they are found to have unjustly increased the prices of their medications.
The governor also plans to establish a Prescription Importation Commission to look into potentially importing drugs from Canada to save costs for consumers.
“This multi-pronged approach to tackling a complex problem will hold manufacturers accountable for drug prices that border on price-gouging and explore new ways to access less expensive medicines and bring more competition into the market,” Cuomo said in a statement.
State Sen. James Skoufis, D-39, wrote on Twitter that while Cuomo’s focus on drug costs is welcome news, there’s more immediate action the governor could take.
“He has a bill on his desk right now that would reign in drug company middle-men (pharmaceutical benefit managers) and lower prescription costs,” tweeted Skoufis, who is the chairman of the Senate Investigations and Government Operations Committee. “I continue to urge the Governor to sign this bill as-is. Watering it down through a chapter amendment will be nothing short of a PBM giveaway.”
Skoufis’s committee published a report in June that investigated the role PBMs play in drug prices.
The investigation found that PBM practices generate more revenue for them at the expense of patients and pharmacies, most notably through spread pricing, or charging health plan sponsors a different price for prescription drugs than pharmacies get reimbursed, then taking the extra profit.
The committee recommended multiple legislations to hold PBMs accountable, including regulating their spread pricing practices and requiring licensing and registration of PBMs.
Massarah Mikati covers the New York State Legislature and immigration for Johnson Newspaper Corp. Email her at mmikati@columbiagreenemedia.com, or find her on Twitter @massarahmikati.
