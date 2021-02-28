ALBANY — Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo has reversed his plans to have a former federal judge, who was criticized for having ties to a long-time advisor of his, investigate claims that he sexually harassed two women who worked for his office.
In a statement Sunday, the governor’s senior advisor and special counsel Beth Garvey announced the governor’s office will instead request that state Attorney General Letitia A. James and Chief Judge of the state Court of Appeals Janet DiFiore jointly select an “independent and qualified” private practice lawyer to conduct a review of the allegations.
After the New York Times on Saturday reported a second woman’s allegations that the governor repeatedly harassed her, his office announced its initial plans for an investigation. They would appoint former federal judge Barbara S. Jones to lead the inquiry, which was criticized by state and federal legislators quickly after the announcement.
The New York Times report that prompted the governor’s initial investigation plan detailed the account of former executive assistant and health policy adviser Charlotte Bennett, who said Gov. Cuomo repeatedly asked her inappropriate questions while she worked with him.
Ms. Bennett alleges that while she worked in his office during the spring and summer of last year, at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the governor repeatedly asked her about her sex life, if she had ever had sex with older men and if she was monogamous.
Critics, including members of the state Legislature and New York’s federal representatives from both parties, pointed out that Ms. Jones had formerly worked with long-time Cuomo adviser Steven M. Cohen as a partner at the lawfirm Zuckerman Spaeder LLP, Washington, D.C., although she’s now a partner at another firm.
“A former judge who works with Steve Cohen, one of the Governor’s closest friends, is not an acceptable option,” state Sen. Elizabeth “Liz” Kreuger, D-Manhattan, posted to Twitter on Saturday night.
In a statement released Sunday morning, 25 state Assemblywomen, all Democrats, called for the governor to revise his plans for the investigation and refer to Ms. James for an independent investigator.
“The governor’s proposal to appoint someone who is not independently elected, has no subpoena authority and no prosecutorial authority is inadequate,” the letter reads. “No person accused of sexual harassment should choose who investigates those allegations.”
Last week, Lindsey Boylan, a former aide to the governor who is now running for Manhattan borough president, came forward with a detailed account where she alleges the governor sexually harassed her multiple times. She first brought her allegations forward publicly in December of last year.
Ms. Boylan detailed a number of uncomfortable situations in which Gov. Cuomo asked her to play strip poker with him on a government plane, kissed her without consent in his office in Manhattan and repeatedly called her by another woman’s name at work.
The governor has denied claims from both women.
In recent weeks, the governor has faced significant criticism from state Republicans, and an increasing number of Democrats, for these harassment allegations and for his administration’s handling of COVID-related deaths in state nursing homes, which may have been underreported by nearly half.
Federal investigators have started a probe into the administration’s handling of nursing homes. State Democrats, who hold a supermajority in both houses of the Legislature, have begun efforts in earnest to remove or significantly curtail the emergency executive powers afforded to Gov. Cuomo during the COVID-19 pandemic.
A number of state officials have begun calling for the governor’s resignation, including state Sen. Dan G. Stec, R-Glens Falls, and Rep. Elise M. Stefanik, R-Schuylerville.
Sen. Stec issued a statement Sunday decrying the governor for his alleged sexual harassment and his handling of the state’s nursing homes during the pandemic.
“Three things need to happen this week: take the governor’s emergency powers away, issue subpoenas to put people under oath who were involved in the nursing home cover-up and an independent investigator should be named,” Sen. Stec said. “Or, Cuomo should resign because he can’t lead.”
The push for the governor’s resignation extends to the Republican leadership in the state Senate, with Senate Minority Leader Sen. Robert G. Ortt, R-North Tonawanda, and across the aisle with well-known progressive state Sen. Alessandra R. Biaggi, D-Bronx. Sen. Biaggi called the governor “a monster” on Twitter as she called for him to step down.
Rep. Stefanik has been calling for the governor to resign for weeks — since his office was first shown to have underreported nursing home COVID-19 deaths. She reiterated her call for his resignation after Ms. Bennet’s allegations were made public Saturday.
Other state officials, including Assembly Minority Leader William A. Barclay, R-Pulaski, have reiterated their calls for an independent investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.