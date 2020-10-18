Just in time for the ski and snowboarding seasons to ramp up, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo on Sunday announced that ski resorts across the state are able to reopen with an indoor capacity limit.
Beginning Nov. 6, New York ski resorts will be able to reopen with a 50% indoor capacity limit.
“(Ski resorts opening) will allow New Yorkers to have some outdoor activity this winter without having to quarantine when they come back,” the governor said Sunday in a prepared statement.
The governor’s office outlined state guidance ski resorts must follow once reopened, which include the following:
When patrons are not eating, drinking or skiing, masks must be worn; social distancing between parties required at all times; gondolas and ski lifts are restricted to members of the same party; ski lessons are limited to no more than 10 people; shared or rented gear must be thoroughly cleaned and disinfected; shuttles, food and drink, as well as retail services must conform to state-issued COVID guidance; and outdoor capacity on mountains must be reduced by 25% during “peak” days, or if multiple trails are closed due to unseasonable conditions.
