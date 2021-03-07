ALBANY — Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo on Sunday signed the bill limiting his emergency executive powers given to him at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic last year and announced a few changes to the rules he enacted with those powers.
As more harassment allegations surface, do you think Gov. Cuomo should resign?
Starting March 19, all restaurants outside of New York City will be able to open at 75% capacity inside, provided COVID-19 cases do not increase.
“75 percent is what the consumer is ready for,” the governor said on a press call Sunday. “All the same safety capacities remain in effect.”
With the law limiting Gov. Cuomo’s emergency powers in place, adjusting existing executive orders will be essentially the limit of his emergency powers.
“The legislation revokes the governor’s authority to issue new directives while allowing those that are now enforces and that pertain to preserving public health to continue under significantly greater legislative oversight,” state Senate officials said in a statement.
The legislation was introduced as two scandals mounted against Gov. Cuomo and his administration: multiple allegations of sexual harassment and the allegations that his administration hid the number of nursing home residents who died from COVID-19 complications.
Under the new law, the state Legislature has five days to review any changes to existing emergency orders and can cancel it if the majority votes to do so.
“We’ll discuss (the change) with any members of the Legislature or local governments who have issues,” Gov. Cuomo said.
Gov. Cuomo also on Sunday talked about the state’s financial status. By April 1, the state budget for Fiscal Year 2021 must be presented. With that, they must address the significant financial shortfalls caused by the coronavirus pandemic, which cut the state’s general fund by $14.9 billion and tax revenue by 15.3%.
In the latest round of coronavirus aid legislation, passed in the Senate on Saturday, the New York state government is set to receive about $12.5 billion in aid directly. The governor lauded President Joseph R. Biden, Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer, D-N.Y., and New York’s federal legislators who voted to pass the bill for their work.
Despite the significant boost the state will see from the federal aid package, Gov. Cuomo said it’s simply not enough to completely repair the state’s financial situation alone.
“We need $15 billion in my opinion, so we do have a gap there,” he said. “And tax increases are on the table.”
He said the federal aid made this year’s budget “possible,” but not easy. He said the state continues to see significant need in many areas of the economy and its own services, and the federal support will only be a stopgap measure while New York’s economy recalibrates to the post-pandemic world.
“You have to rebuild physically, you have to rebuild morale, you have to rebuild public safety, you have to rebuild public transportation,” he said. “You have to rebuild New York; this is not going to be a natural evolution where New York just ascends. We took a beating here, and we’re going to have to build back.”
Some of that rebuilding has already begun. Gov. Cuomo said the Biden administration has significantly increased the number of COVID-19 vaccines administered to each state, so the states have had to speed up dispersal programs.
New York state is set to administer about 850,000 vaccines this week, which Gov. Cuomo said will be an all-time record for the state. He said the state has also seen significant interest in its 24-hour vaccine clinics at all hours and may have recently broken the world record for most vaccines given out in one day from one site at the Javits Center in New York City. He said the clinic administered 13,431 doses from midnight Saturday to midnight Sunday.
“We’re planning to do more mass vaccination sites and more 24-hour sites,” he said.
These announcements came as COVID-19 related hospitalizations dropped to their lowest levels in just over 3 months, with 47,000 state residents in the hospital. There were 999 people in intensive care, also the lowest in just over 3 months.
There were 59 COVID-19 related deaths Saturday — the lowest number of deaths since Dec. 6.
Overall, nearly 2 million New Yorkers have been fully vaccinated as of Saturday, Gov. Cuomo said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.