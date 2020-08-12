Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo on Tuesday signed legislation requiring all passengers in motor vehicles older than 16 to wear a seat belt.
Currently, passengers 16 and older are only required to wear a seat belt in the front passenger seat next to the driver.
“We’ve known for decades that seat belts save lives and with this measure we are further strengthening our laws and helping to prevent needless tragedies,” Cuomo said.
In 1984, his father, Gov. Mario Cuomo, made New York the first state to pass a mandatory seat belt law and in the same year, according to the New York State Department of Motor Vehicles, approximately 16 percent of individuals wore seat belts. By 2008, 24 years after the law was enacted, the compliance rate was up to 89 percent.
