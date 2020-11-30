Last week, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo vetoed a bill that would have required permits for those seeking to alter Class C streams in New York state, citing the costs such regulations would have carried.
The bill, A8349/S5612A, was introduced by Assemblyman Sean Ryan, D-Buffalo, and state Sen. Pete Harckham, D-Peekskill. The bill would have reclassified Class C streams as protected under the state Department of Environmental Conservation’s Protection of Waters program. The DEC Protection of Waters program is intended to protect water resources and ensure shoreline development and waterway infrastructure do not destroy or damage the environment.
After passing the Senate in 2019 and 2020, the bill finally passed in the Assembly this year.
“While well-intentioned, this bill would have a tremendous fiscal impact on state and local government,” the governor wrote in his veto message Friday.
As the state has faced down a $50 billion deficit over the next two years due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the governor has sought various paths to closing the gap, including spending cuts.
Environmentalists have decried the governor’s veto, saying the legislation would have implemented necessary protections for a classification of streams that often go under-regulated, but still have huge impacts on the state’s more integral waterways.
The DEC classifies all waterways within the state borders as AA, A, B, C or D.
AA and A waterways are used as sources of drinking water and are the most heavily protected waterways in the state. Class B waters are suited for swimming and other recreation, but are not drinkable. These are less regulated than Class AA or A waterways.
Class C waters can support fisheries and are suited to recreational activities that do not involve touching the water, like kayaking. Many north country streams, rivers and lakes are Class C, including the Black River and its tributary streams. Most of the tributary streams for the St. Lawrence River are also Class C.
Riverkeeper, an environmental protection organization that focuses its efforts on protecting the Hudson River, blasted the governor’s veto in a prepared statement Saturday.
“Governor Cuomo passed up a real opportunity to safeguard tens of thousands of miles of headwater streams and creeks in New York,” said Riverkeeper’s legislative advocacy manager, Jeremy Cherson. “Half of New York’s streams are vulnerable to degradation, and are not protected by the DEC’s Protection of Waters program, leaving them vulnerable to disturbance and destruction. This veto was a mistake, since it is cheaper to protect streams than spend far more later to restore them once the damage is done.”
On Monday, Environmental Associates NY, another environmental organization that advocates statewide for environmental protections, also released a statement decrying the governor’s veto.
“The state legislature gave Gov. Cuomo a chance to protect thousands of miles of New York’s streams, and he didn’t take it — what an incredible missed opportunity,” Robert J. Hayes, a clean water associate at Environmental Advocates NY, said in a statement Monday. “Healthy water is a foundation for healthy people, thriving wilidlife and vibrant communities. With the federal government weakening protections under the federal Clean Water Act, it is up to New York to bolster safeguards for our beloved streams, wetlands and watersheds.”
Bring it back with regulatory elements but no spending.
