Customs seizes $3.2M in pot from commercial shipment

CHAMPLAIN — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Champlain Port of Entry Cargo Facility seized more than 1,545 pounds of marijuana in a commercial shipment Wednesday.
According to a news release from CBP Public Affairs Officer Mike Niezgoda, officers encountered a commercial shipment labeled as “used reels,” and selected the shipment for further examination.
During the course of the secondary inspection, a canine team alerted officers to the presence of drugs within the shipment, according to the press release, which states officers proceeded to perform a thorough examination of the shipment’s contents, discovering six pallets containing vacuum-sealed packages of marijuana.
The packages tested positive in the field for the properties of marijuana and have an estimated street value of $3.2 million, according to Niezgoda’s press release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.