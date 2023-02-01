DA presents evidence to grand jury on Trump’s role in hush money payments

Former President Donald Trump speaks at the New Hampshire Republican State Committee's Annual Meeting on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, in Salem, New Hampshire. (Scott Eisen/Getty Images/TNS)

NEW YORK — The Manhattan district attorney is presenting evidence to a special grand jury about former President Donald Trump’s connections to hush money payments made to former porn star Stormy Daniels.

The latest development in District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s prolonged probe into Trump has been confirmed to the Daily News by a source familiar with the investigation.

Tribune Wire

