Deal emerging to hike upstate minimum wage

ALBANY — A deal is emerging in Albany that would raise the minimum wage in upstate New York to at least $16 an hour — then index that wage to the rate of inflation.

In a press briefing on Tuesday, Gov. Kathleen Hochul indicated that the minimum wage will be rising as a result of an impending state budget agreement.

