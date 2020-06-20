BRAINARDSVILLE — Nearly three years after the Bellmont Town Board voted to purchase the former St. Joseph’s Roman Catholic Church in Owls Head, town officials continued Monday to argue over the decision.
Supervisor H. Bruce Russell noted the length of time the town has debated the issue — despite the vote to approve the purchase in July of 2017 — during Monday’s Town Board meeting. Since that time, the Diocese of Ogdensburg has agreed to reduce the price for the property from $75,000 to $60,000, and other factors have arisen that make a resolution of the disagreement more imperative, he said.
“They (the diocese) want it off their hands,” Russell said.
A likely pending move of the U.S. Post Office in Owls Head is also putting pressure on the town to resolve the church issue, Russell said. The current post office building was shut down for two months earlier this year after a strong smell from a fuel leak made the building unusable, and while that situation has been resolved, there are questions as to whether the solution is permanent, he said. There are also structural concerns with the building, he added.
Russell has proposed leasing a portion of the space in the church building to the Postal Service. Not only would such a move keep a community asset in Owls Head, it would provide a steady revenue stream to help meet the building’s expenses, Russell said.
If the church is not available, there is no other likely facility that could house the post office, and the Postal Service is extremely unlikely to build a new building, he said.
But Town Board member Wayne Rogers — who had attempted to overturn the vote to buy the building just after it was approved — continued to argue against completing the purchase.
Rogers said he was not convinced the Postal Service would lease the building, and he said the town’s other planned uses for the structure — as a town meeting hall, a polling place and a home for the Owls Head food pantry — are already being conducted elsewhere. Rogers also raised concerns about the church’s water and septic system and said he noticed a strange smell in the building that he said could be an indication that there are other potential difficulties with it.
The smell, Russell countered, is cedar, which was used extensively in the interior construction of the building.
Rogers also argued that the $60,000 asking price for the church was too high and that “once you buy that, there’s other expenses.”
When the board voted in 2017 to buy the church, $75,000 from the host community agreement payment made by the developers of the Jericho Rise Wind Farm was placed in a dedicated account for the church purchase. That money is still there, Russell noted.
When Rogers continued to raise objections, an obviously frustrated Russell noted the length of time the issue had been debated and said it was time to come to a decision.
“We’ve looked at it, talked about it, beaten it to death,” he said.
“I just think it’s an asset we should have in Owls Head.”
Town Board member Jeff Manley — who was not on the board when the original vote was taken — said he could appreciate the points both Russell and Rogers were making and suggested both sides provide more information about their respective positions at the July Town Board meeting, which will be held in the Owls Head-Mountain View fire station in Owls Head. “I just think we need to do a little more homework,” he said.
Manley replaced Mark Secore, who had voted against the church purchase, on the board. The other two board members, Greg Langdon and Harley Titus, joined Russell in the initial vote to buy the building. Rogers was not at the meeting when the vote was taken.
Langdon on Monday reiterated his support for the purchase. Titus was absent.
