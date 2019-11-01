The state Department of Environmental Conservation is warning hikers to avoid trails and mountain summits throughout the Adirondacks this weekend.
The department announced the advisory Friday afternoon amid widespread reports of road closures, power outages and flooding throughout Essex, Franklin, Hamilton and Warren counties. Gov. Andrew Cuomo declared a state of emergency in 11 counties around the state. Separately, Essex County and the town of North Hudson declared states of emergency Friday.
The DEC said in a news release Friday afternoon that hikers should avoid backcountry trails for “the duration of the weekend” amid the heavy rain and high winds.
“DEC anticipates that damage in the backcountry will be extensive and that these areas are unstable and dangerous to visitors,” the department said in a news release. “Water levels are currently high, some bridges are washed out, and all stream crossings will be impassable.
“In addition, trails are flooded and summits pose danger of potential rock slides and falling debris. High winds have caused a large amount of downed trees and debris at trailheads and on trails, as well as downed trees and power lines across roadways.”
The DEC also reported Friday afternoon there was snow and ice present at some mountain summits and winds were strong.
For current trail conditions, visit DEC’s Adirondack Backcountry Information webpage at www.dec.ny.gov/outdoor/7865.html.
