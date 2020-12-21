ALBANY — New York land trusts and municipalities, including a handful of north country organizations and communities, will receive environmental funding boosts totaling $6.2 million across two state programs.
The state Department of Environmental Conservation announced this month $2.2 million in Conservation Partnership Program grants for 50 nonprofit land trusts and an additional $2.6 million in Environmental Protection Fund grants for private and local water quality, open space and recreation projects.
The Conservation Partnership Program is administered by both the DEC and the national Land Trust Alliance. Since the program was launched in 2002 and including this year’s funding, 997 grants totaling $21.7 million have been awarded to 91 different land trusts.
“At a time when we increasingly value open spaces and need our economy to rebound, this funding will leverage the strength of New York’s land trust community to protect the outdoor places people depend on,” Land Trust Alliance President and CEO Andrew J. Bowman said in a statement.
Grants to north country organizations represent $351,649 of the $2.2 million designated for land trusts. Seven regional trusts were awarded funding: $51,754 for the Adirondack Land Trust; $63,225 for Champlain Area Trails; $37,500 for the Indian River Lakes Conservancy; $25,000 for the Lake Placid Land Conservancy; $52,000 for the Northeast Wilderness Trust; $86,980 for the Thousand Islands Land Trust; and $35,190 for Tug Hill Tomorrow.
“Land trusts across the state help to preserve and manage some of the special, natural places that the public has come to love,” DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos said, adding that the Conservation Partnership grants will support coastal and wetland restoration, forest management and conservation agriculture, all “essential to help address climate change and preserve the ecosystems we depend on.”
Also this month, the DEC’s Urban and Community Forestry Program announced $1.4 million in grants to 38 applicants for tree inventory, planting and maintenance projects.
Among a pool of 154 applicants, this year’s round of Urban and Community Forestry grant recipients were selected based on support from local stakeholders, cost effectiveness, long-term benefits and use of partnerships, according to the DEC. Over the last nine years, the program has granted a total of $11.4 million for community tree projects valued at more than $18 million.
In St. Lawrence County, the village of Canton was granted $14,000 to fund a municipal tree management plan, and in Jefferson County, the city of Watertown will receive $50,000 for tree maintenance. In Franklin County, the villages of Saranac Lake and Malone will receive funding, $12,800 and $13,500, respectively, for tree inventory and management.
