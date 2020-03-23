With a lack of ice in Lake Ontario, especially near streams and harbor mouths, trolling may begin soon near shoreline for brown trout.
Early brown trout action is typically good at depths of eight to 20 feet of water near the mounts of streams and harbors in slightly murky, but not muddy areas with slightly warmer water temperature, according to the Department of Environmental Conservation.
Trolling with small to medium sized stickbaits or spoons run 75-100 feet behind planer boards is the top tactic. Spring casting at pier sites can also be productive for brown trout, as long as there is greenish water within casting range. Spoons and spinners are a good bet.
Spring trout stocking
DEC Hatchery staff will soon begin stocking in preparation for the traditional April 1 trout opener. However, some streams and lakes are open to trout fishing all year.
Check the special regulations by county to see what streams are open to trout fishing now. All others open on April 1.
Thousands of yearling brown, brook and rainbow trout will be stocked in regional waterways.
In addition, many of the popular trout waters will also receive stockings of two-year-old brown trout that are between 12-15 inches long.
Last year the DEC stocked 48,730 brown trout in Lake Ontario in Henderson, and thousands more in Sandy Creek, Black River and other tributaries. While other activities and events are canceled, waterways are open for fishing.
Check the DEC website for the 2019 stocking list to see where trout may be stocked again this year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.