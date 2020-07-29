Hunters in New York can now earn their bowhunter education certificate online. A bowhunter education certificate is required for hunters who use a bow and arrow to hunt deer or bear. All hunters must also complete a mandatory hunter education course before purchasing a hunting license.
All in-person bowhunter education courses have been canceled since March due to COVID-19. The online course provides an opportunity for new archery hunters to get their required bowhunter education certificates before the fall hunting seasons begin.
The online course takes about six hours to complete and is open to New York State residents age 11 and older, but only those 12 or older may purchase a hunting license.
Students who successfully complete the online bowhunter education course and pass the final exam will receive their bowhunter education certificate. The cost of the course is $30. The online course will be available through August 31, 2020.
