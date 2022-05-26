CANTON — Those recreating on the water this summer should clean, drain and dry their watercraft equipment to help prevent the spread of invasive species, the state Department of Environmental Conservation says.
In a news release, DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos reminded New Yorkers to clean boats and trailers and disinfect fishing gear.
Starting today, boat stewards will be stationed at more than 225 boat launches throughout the state to educate and assist the public in cleaning their equipment. They can be identified by their blue vests.
Locally, these boat stewards will operate through the Thousand Islands Land Trust as well as the St. Lawrence Eastern Lake Ontario Partnership for Regional Invasive Species Management or SLELO PRISM, according to Lauren Eggleston, assistant director of the Clayton-based Save the River.
“When boats come out of the water, they help people check for invasive species, whether that’s plants or zebra mussels or anything else,” she said.
She said zebra mussels and quagga mussels are some of the most popular and problematic invasive species in the region.
“The complication with them is that their young float in water columns, and if, say, your kayak gets water inside that has juveniles in it, and you forget to drain it out and plunk it in a different water body, that’s how they can spread,” she said.
She emphasized the need to let equipment dry before traveling between different water bodies.
At Save the River, Ms. Eggleston said the organization mostly works with people to talk about what’s in the water and how not to spread invasive species.
“It empowers the public to know what to do to stop the spread of invasive species,” she said.
The DEC news release includes steps on how to ensure watercraft equipment doesn’t harbor invasive species, such as cleaning mud, plants, fish or animals from the equipment and discarding it in trash cans; draining all water-holding compartments; and drying everything for a minimum of five to seven days in warm conditions.
The release also notes that, beginning June 8, if a DEC inspection station adjacent to a public body of water in the Adirondack Park is open for operation, then boaters must have either a self-issuing certification or decontamination certificate from that station before launching into the water.
For more information, visit wdt.me/Invasive_Species.
