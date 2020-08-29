The state Department of Environmental Conservation has announced that a draft unit management plan for Fish Creek Pond Campground and Day Use Area, located in Franklin County, is now available for public review.
The DEC encourages the public to provide input on the draft plan, which will guide future management of the facility over the next five years.
“DEC is working to connect more New Yorkers with the outdoors. The plan addresses vital infrastructure improvements that will enhance the camping experience, recreational access and tourism at this signature DEC campground,” Acting Regional Director Joe Zalewski said. “In addition to camping, Fish Creek Pond Campground provides abundant opportunities for boating, paddling, fishing, and hiking.”
Fish Creek Pond Campground and Day Use Area opened in 1926 on Route 30, 12 miles northeast of Tupper Lake in the town of Santa Clara.
Along with 355 campsites, amenities include picnic areas with tables, playground, fireplaces, charcoal grills, pavilions, which can be reserved, a beach with bathhouse, a boat launch, and fishing and hiking opportunities.
The draft plan proposes infrastructure improvements to comfort stations, the boat launch and day-use area, amphitheate and bike path. Reconstruction and repaving of main road will accommodate two-way traffic.
The plan also proposes continuing shoreline stabilization and planting trees and shrubs for environmental protection.
To view all proposed management actions, the draft plan and presentation for the Fish Creek Pond Campground and Day Use Area is available at https://www.dec.ny.gov/outdoor/24466.html.
Public comments on the draft campground UMP will be accepted through Oct. 2 and can be submitted by mail or email to: Josh Houghton, NYS DEC Bureau of Recreation, 625 Broadway, Albany, NY 12233-5253, Email: campinfo@dec.ny.gov.
The public can visit the Fish Creek Pond Campground and Day Use Area Survey (https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/FCdraftUMP) to share comments on recreational opportunities.
