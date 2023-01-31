Lawmakers seek ethics overhaul for nominations

New York Governor Kathy Hochul makes an announcement on subway safety during a press conference at Fulton Transit Center on Jan. 27, 2023, in New York.

 Angela Weiss/AFP

ALBANY — A pair of Democratic senators are calling for ethic reforms following a heated fight over Gov. Hochul’s pick to head up the state’s judiciary.

State Sens. Michael Gianaris (D-Queens) and Brad Hoylman-Sigal (D-Manhattan) announced Monday legislation they said is aimed at exposing the “influence of dark money in the nomination and confirmation process of state officials.”

