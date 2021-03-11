ALBANY — Assembly Democrats met for several hours Thursday to discuss taking action against Gov. Andrew Cuomo and evaluate his ability to lead the state after police contacted executive officials over a new accusation the governor sexually assaulted an aide.
This was in addition to recent allegations that Cuomo sexually harassed multiple female employees.
A current female aide alleges Cuomo aggressively groped her in the Governor’s Mansion last year after she was summoned to the residence to help fix a technical error with the governor’s cell phone, according to a Wednesday report in the Albany Times Union.
The staff member, whose identity was not disclosed, claims she and the governor were alone in Cuomo’s private residence on the second floor when he closed the door and allegedly reached under her blouse and began to fondle her.
Beth Garvey, the governor’s acting counsel, reported the allegations to area police, she said in a statement Thursday.
“As a matter of state policy when allegations of physical contact are made, the agency informs the complainant that they should contact their local police department,” according to Garvey. “If they decline, the agency has an obligation to reach out themselves and inform the department of the allegation.
“In this case the person is represented by counsel and when counsel confirmed the client did not want to make a report, the state notified the police department and gave them the attorney’s information,” she added.
The current aide is the sixth woman who has raised accusations of sexual harassment or inappropriate behavior against Cuomo over the past several weeks.
“The state police reached out to the Albany police yesterday (Wednesday) to facilitate a contact with the Executive Chamber regarding the alleged incident,” state police spokesman Trooper Beau Duffy said Thursday. “I believe the chamber asked us to facilitate a contact with the Albany Police Department to provide the details.”
“In light of the allegations concerning the governor over the last several weeks, I will be meeting with members in conference today (Thursday) on potential paths forward,” Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie, D-Bronx, said in a prepared statement Thursday.
New York’s Attorney General Letitia James appointed two attorneys Monday in her independent investigation into the claims.
The number of Democrats calling for Cuomo’s resignation has continued to grow as more women have come forward with allegations against the governor.
More than 40 Democratic members of the Assembly and 19 lawmakers in the Senate Majority Conference released a joint statement Thursday morning calling for the governor to step down.
The lawmakers include members of the Assembly Thomas Abinanti, D-Westchester; Khaleel Anderson, D-Queens; Brian Barnwell, D-Queens; Harry Bronson, D-Rochester; Kenny Burgos, D-Bronx; Patrick Burke, D-Buffalo; Marianne Buttenschon, D-Utica; Robert Carroll, D-Brooklyn; Sarah Clark, D-Rochester; Catalina Cruz, D-Queens; Carmen De La Rosa, D-Manhattan; Simcha Eichenstein, D-Brooklyn; Harvey Epstein, D-Manhattan; Nathalia Fernandez, D-Bronx.
In addition, members of the Assembly Mathylde Frontus, D-Brooklyn; Emily Gallagher, D-Brooklyn; Jessica González-Rojas, D-Queens; Richard Gottfried, D-Manhattan; Judy Griffin, D-Nassau; Aileen Gunther, D-Forestburgh; Andrew Hevesi, D-Queens; Jonathan Jacobson, D-Newburgh; Anna Kelles, D-Ithaca; Ron Kim, D-Queens; Jennifer Lunsford, D-Rochester; Zohran Mamdani, D-Queens; Marcela Mitaynes, D-Brooklyn; Yuh-Line Niou, D-Manhattan; Amy Paulin, D-Westchester; Victor Pichardo, D-Bronx; Dan Quart, D-Manhattan; Karines Reyes, D-Bronx; Linda Rosenthal, D-Manhattan; Daniel Rosenthal, D-Queens; Nily Rozic, D-Queens; Angelo Santabarbara, D-Schenectady; Amanda Septimo, D-Bronx; Jo Anne Simon, D-Brooklyn; Phara Souffrant Forest, D-Brooklyn; and Carrie Woerner, D-Saratoga.
Also state Sens. Alessandra Biaggi, D-Bronx/Westchester; Jabari Brisport, D-Brooklyn; Samra Brouk, D-Rochester; Michael Gianaris, D-Queens; Andrew Gounardes, D-Brooklyn; Brad Hoylman, D-Manhattan; Robert Jackson, D-Manhattan; Brian Kavanagh, D-Brooklyn/Manhattan; John Liu, D-Queens; John Mannion, D-Syracuse; Rachel May, D-Syracuse; Shelley Mayer, D-Westchester; Jessica Ramos, D-Queens; Elijah Reichlin-Melnick, D-Rockland/Westchester; Gustavo Rivera, D-Bronx; Julia Salazar, D-Brooklyn; James Sanders Jr., D-Queens; James Skoufis, D-Hudson Valley; and Toby Ann Stavisky, D-Queens.
“As legislators and as New Yorkers we all must decide what is best for the future of New York state,” the lawmakers said Thursday. “The budget, the fight against COVID-19 and restarting the economy all demand clear and trustworthy leadership. In light of the governor’s admission of inappropriate behavior and the findings of altered data on nursing home COVID-19 deaths, he has lost the confidence of the public and the state Legislature, rendering him ineffective in this time of most urgent need.
“We are fully confident in the attorney general’s ability to investigate this matter thoroughly, and know that no change in state executive leadership will impede or affect her office’s important work,” they added. “In the meantime, the governor needs to put the people of New York first. ... It is time for Gov. Cuomo to resign.”
The governor stepping down will not impede the attorney general’s full investigation or report of the facts.
Assembly Republicans submitted an impeachment resolution Monday. It was introduced, but lawmakers have not advanced the document nor assigned it to committees.
The 150-member state Assembly has 107 Democratic and 43 Republican members.
The resolution, passed by a simple 76-vote majority, would force the governor to resign. If passed, the Assembly speaker would draw up articles of impeachment and deliver them to the state Senate, which would hold a trial to convict the governor.
Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul, a Democrat, would take over leading the state after articles of impeachment are delivered, which would force Cuomo to step aside.
Lawmakers have enough votes to impeach Cuomo, with 40 Democrats in favor of the governor’s resignation, according to Thursday’s joint statement, and 43 Republicans willing to vote for impeachment.
Democratic lawmakers will not likely bring an impeachment resolution to the floor for a vote without 76 members of the majority ready to vote in favor, Assembly Republican representatives said Thursday.
Cuomo has held three public press events since women started publicly accusing him of sexual misconduct late last month, and at two of them, the governor refused to resign.
The Assembly Minority Conference has circulated a resolution to form an impeachment commission over the last two weeks to create a bipartisan panel of eight members, with two appointees from each legislative leader.
“These things take time,” an Assembly GOP spokesperson said. “This is now in the hands of the Democrats. It’s a longer process, but there’s also intent — they’re not going to hit the gas pedal for our bills.”
New York’s 39th governor, William Sulzer, is the only leader in the state’s history to be removed from office. He was impeached, convicted of perjury and removed from office in October 1913.
“There’s no precedent here,” the Assembly spokesperson said. “The playbook is more than 105 years old.”
Other Democrats continue to plead for the AG’s investigation before Cuomo is removed from office.
“The allegations of these women are serious,” U.S. Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer, D-N.Y., said about the claims against Cuomo on SiriusXM’s “The Joe Madison Show” on Thursday morning. “They’re deeply troubling.
“Last night’s was nauseating,” he added, saying he believes the AG “will not let any outside or political interference stop her from getting all the facts out.”
New York State Democratic Committee Chairman Jay Jacobs said the most recent allegation reported Wednesday night makes it imperative to wait for the attorney general’s thorough investigation.
“I have full confidence in (the AG’s) ability to conduct that investigation expeditiously with the full attention and resources necessary to produce a determinative report as soon as possible,” Jacobs said. “With the preponderance of these allegations, I agree with Speaker Heastie that now is the time for the Legislature to commence its own review of these matters as a part of its Constitutional responsibilities.”
Jacobs will convene a meeting of Democratic leaders throughout the state’s 62 counties to hear differing perspectives on the controversy, causing a party divide.
In addition to Wednesday’s allegation against Cuomo, Lindsey Boylan, former Empire State Development chief and Cuomo’s special adviser, first accused the governor of sexual harassment on Twitter in December, but was the first woman to come forward with a detailed account in late February.
Boylan, who is running for Manhattan borough president, accused the governor of a nonconsensual kiss in his Manhattan office, and unwanted touching of her lower back, arms and legs.
The New York Times was the first to report the accounts of 25-year-old Charlotte Bennett, who worked as Cuomo’s executive assistant and health policy adviser last spring, and a March 1 report detailing 33-year-old Anna Ruch’s incident after meeting the governor at a Manhattan wedding in 2019.
The Wall Street Journal reported Saturday that Cuomo’s former aide Ana Liss claims the governor kissed her hand and asked personal questions while working in his administration.
Karen Hinton, a former aide from when Cuomo was secretary of Housing and Urban Development under former President Bill Clinton, recalled receiving an uncomfortable hug from Cuomo when they met in a hotel room in 2000. Hinton’s account was reported Saturday in The Washington Post.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.