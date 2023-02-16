Dems formally reject Hochul’s chief judge pick

Gov. Kathleen Hochul’s pick for the top judge in New York, Judge Hector LaSalle, was formally rejected by a vote of the full state Senate this week. Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images/TNS

ALBANY — Judgment Day came Wednesday for Hector LaSalle, Gov. Kathleen Hochul’s embattled chief judge pick, who was rejected again to lead the state’s high court, this time by a vote of the full Democrat-led Senate.

The 39-20 vote against installing LaSalle as the head of the state’s sprawling court system was an unprecedented rebuff following weeks of conflict over the nomination, questions about constitutional duty, a Republican-backed lawsuit and infighting among Dems.

