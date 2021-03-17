WATERTOWN — Nationally, it seems as though the Republican Party is losing a significant number of members, but the north country seems to be bucking that trend.
According to a report from the New York Times in early February, more than 140,000 Republicans left the party in 25 states with readily available data in the first month after the Jan. 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol building. Reports across the country have caught drops of more than 12,000 Republicans in Pennsylvania, 9,300 in Arizona and nearly 8,000 in North Carolina.
But in Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties, the Republican Party largely did the opposite, gaining members overall and earning a progressively larger share of the total voter base in the region.
According to party registration data from New York state and local Boards of Elections, on Feb. 21, 2020, the Republican Party’s 51,933 active members in the three counties represented 39.6% of the 130,814 total active voters.
Just about a year later, on Feb. 16, 2021, the Republican Party had 55,934 members in the region, making up 40.1% of the area’s 139,341 active voters. As of March 10, the party had 55,274 members, making up 40.2% of the total active voter base. While the party did lose 660 members between Feb. 16 and March 10 of this year, overall registered voters in the region dropped by 1,816 in the same time frame.
The Democratic party lost 638 members, and independent or nonaffiliated voters in the three counties dropped by 518. Those drops are the result of local boards of elections removing people from their voter rolls who have died, are no longer active voters or have moved out of the region.
Overall, the Republican Party in Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties gained 3,341 members between February 2020 and March 2021.
Between Jan. 6 and Feb. 16 in Jefferson County, the Republican Party saw a net gain of 30 members, with 92 people leaving but 122 joining.
In Lewis County, 56 people opted to join the Republican Party in that same time frame. The next most-popular registration move was for voters to entirely leave the parties, with 31 people opting to select no party.
Although St. Lawrence County’s Republican Party had a net loss of 24 members in the month after the Jan. 6 Capitol riots, the party is enjoying unrivaled popularity in the county. For the first time in recent memory, the Republican Party is the largest in the county, surpassing the county’s Democratic Party membership by 228 people.
These are relatively small gains for local Republicans, but the two other major voting blocks — Democrats and independent or third party voters — haven’t seen similar growth as the number of registered voters has grown.
The regional Democratic ranks only increased by 671 members over the same time span, from 40,543 in February 2020 to 41,214 in March of this year. Its overall share of the region’s active voter base dropped a full percentage point in that time. Democrats represented 30.9% of the region’s voters in February 2020, but dropped a full percentage point to 29.9% as of March 10.
Third party and independent voters have represented roughly the same portion of the three-county region’s voting base the entire year. In February 2020, there were 38,338 third party or non-affiliated voters in the region, making up 29.3% of the total active voter base. As of March 10, there were 2,699 independent or third party voters in the three-county region, making up 29.8% of all active voters.
Clarkson University political science professor Dr. Alexander H. Cohen said that while party membership changes are always somewhat fluid, there does seem to be something significant about the north country that’s causing it to buck the national trends — loyalty to former President Donald J. Trump.
“A lot of these folks, they’ve made up their minds that the Democratic Party is hopelessly corrupt, that the Republican Party is just as bad and Donald Trump himself is a sort of personal savior,” he said. “There’s a loyalty to the man that exists here more than in many other districts.”
Mr. Cohen said in a Rust Belt region where the industrial jobs that once flourished 40 years ago are now gone or disappearing, some people have blamed Democrats, labor unions and New York state itself.
“There’s a prevailing sense of anti-government, anti-swamp preferences,” he said. “Donald Trump is very good at saying, ‘We’ll take things back to where they were 30, 40 years ago.’”
While there were some initial questions over Mr. Trump’s future — whether he will run for president again in 2024 and what party line he would run on — his first public speech since leaving office at the Conservative Political Action Conference on March 1 settled those questions. Mr. Trump made it clear in that speech he will run again in 2024 as a Republican.
“We are not starting a new party,” Mr. Trump said. “They kept saying, ‘He is going to start a brand-new party.’ We have the Republican Party, it is going to unite and be stronger than ever before.”
Mr. Cohen said Mr. Trump’s popularity in the region, especially with the knowledge that he will continue to stay at the helm of the Republican Party, is likely the main reason the local Republican Party is seeing some of its strongest numbers in years. That loyalty and support has trickled down to down-ballot races, and in turn, those local elections have reinforced support for Mr. Trump.
“Elise Stefanik’s leadership of the district has galvanized that group even further,” Mr. Cohen said. “She’s very effective, Republicans very much like her, and she’s devoted to Trump personally, and to his policies.”
Mr. Cohen said there’s also a likely contingent of north country voters who were previously moderate Democrats who left the party. He said there’s been a shift in the Democratic Party in recent decades, something that’s likely disillusioned some voters who would prefer to see a more centrist alternative.
Mr. Cohen said there are two issues that work as examples in the north country: taxes and gun control. In her 2020 campaign advertisements, Rep. Elise M. Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, regularly called her Democratic opponent “Taxin’ Tedra Cobb,” and hammered her on her gun control positions.
“Those are things that really resonate with people who would traditionally be moderate Democrats, and now feel that the morals of the party don’t represent them,” Mr. Cohen said. “What they want is a more moderate form of the Democratic Party, which doesn’t really exist right now, so they turned to Trump, who presents himself as a moderate on a lot of issues.”
Mr. Cohen said it’s important not to equate current party membership with future voting results. The current political landscape could massively shift before any voters get the chance to go to the polls, and just because someone’s registered for a certain party does not mean they’re going to vote for that party’s candidate.
“Registration tells us something, but it’s only a composite image,” he said. “More Democrats tend to register to vote than do (vote), and that’s less of an issue with Republicans.”
He said the best way to track the political path of the country and the north country is to pay attention to election results themselves, with the next opportunity in the midterm congressional election in November of next year.
